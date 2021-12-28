Letter: Homeless need help

Editor:

Hey Elko, here is a thought: How about making it known to the homeless people who are freezing outside that there are funds from the Covid relief program amongst other programs of the sort? People can get off the streets and have a chance to be all that they can be.

Oh, and why don't you make the criteria "not so difficult in order to qualify in getting these grants?” I have experienced the hardship in trying to qualify for help and Elko has made it ridiculously hard for us homeless people to qualify, and then once you get close to completing or actually able to get through the qualifying process and did all that is required, suddenly a new disappointing rule or unjust time lapse happens on the application itself.

I say it’s unjust because nobody tells you from the beginning that these applications and different forms are time sensitive until it's too late so that it is impossible for us to receive the help we need.

This is not right. Elko makes it literally impossible for the less fortunate people that were also hit with the unfortunate results from this pandemic.

If anyone who is not homeless thinks that they are feeling the ugly results from this pandemic, I got news for you: You don’t have a clue what it’s like to suffer.

Maurgette Montoya

Elko

