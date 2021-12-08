Letter: Homicide victim was organ donor

Editor:

I am the mother of Matthew Baze, the shooting victim and would love to have people know who my son was. He isn't a career criminal he is a father of two that he loved so very much. He always was there to help anyone in need even if he had nothing for himself.

Matthew was my light, my baby boy. That day January 7, 2021 getting that horrific call that he had been shot then asked to choose for him to be kept in life support or let him go -- no mother should ever have to do.

We his parents and Matthew himself chose to donate his organs and four people live today because of Matthew's giving heart. One recipient wrote to me saying January 12, 2021 will be celebrated as the day her Angel, her Hero, gave her life.

Jeannette Teel

Victoria, Texas

