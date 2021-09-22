Letter: Horse Palace needs all 3 arenas

Editor:
It is important to keep in mind that the Spring Creek Horse Palace is meant for a variety of equestrian/livestock sports. Removing the two small pens and hitching rails is a problem for various reasons.
Working with horses is a work in progress with teaching discipline on the ground as well as under saddle. Without the asset of the two small arenas in addition to the larger and hitching rails provides safety for all equine/livestock activities.
All three arenas and hitching rails are especially important for the children/adults with disabilities like the Ruby Mt. Riding for the Handicapped. The handicapped love to groom their mounts as well as ride them. Equine therapy is also used successfully for injury rehabilitation and cerebral vascular accidents.
Also, riding is a highly mindful and enjoyable activity; one in which the rider can feel connected to the horse and to surrounding nature. Many riders report a sense of peace and joy at once after a day out riding. Riding is also useful from a physical standpoint, since it strengthens the core stability, reduces spasms and improves coordination, balance and posture.
The goal in improving the SCHP is not to remove the original structures. The indoor arena is a very desirable place to ride/work horses for everyone and should be suitable for all equestrian activities. The outdoor upper arena built by volunteers, like myself, and holding gymkhana events to raise money was built for the ropers.
The original SCHP designed was well thought out and built by knowledgeable livestock people. Children should be able to bring their horses over to a safe and usable arena. Tying horses on a perimeter rail is dangerous, especially if tied inside the arena. It is not uncommon for horses to kick at riders as they go by if tied inside an arena.
The small two corrals are a good asset for unbroken and broke horses. For many equestrians working a horse in a round pen is part of the training process and a way for an owner to bond with their horse. Or should I say the horse focuses on the owner. Warm up is very important, whether in training, lessons or before hitting the Equestrian Easements in SCA.
Jane Ward
SCA owner since 1989