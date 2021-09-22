Letter: Horse Palace needs all 3 arenas

Editor:

It is important to keep in mind that the Spring Creek Horse Palace is meant for a variety of equestrian/livestock sports. Removing the two small pens and hitching rails is a problem for various reasons.

Working with horses is a work in progress with teaching discipline on the ground as well as under saddle. Without the asset of the two small arenas in addition to the larger and hitching rails provides safety for all equine/livestock activities.

All three arenas and hitching rails are especially important for the children/adults with disabilities like the Ruby Mt. Riding for the Handicapped. The handicapped love to groom their mounts as well as ride them. Equine therapy is also used successfully for injury rehabilitation and cerebral vascular accidents.

Also, riding is a highly mindful and enjoyable activity; one in which the rider can feel connected to the horse and to surrounding nature. Many riders report a sense of peace and joy at once after a day out riding. Riding is also useful from a physical standpoint, since it strengthens the core stability, reduces spasms and improves coordination, balance and posture.