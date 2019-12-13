Letter: Horse Palace vs. recreation center?

Editor:

In recent days a draft survey has been sent out to some of the residents of Spring Creek. It asks the Spring Creek members public to decide if they would prefer a recreation center over the Horse Palace.

The Horse Palace is an established amenity for equestrian sport. It is the reason many of the residents, I know, purchased lots and invested in these properties. Riding is therapeutic and Spring Creek Association has supported handicapped riders for years. These amenities are part of the established culture here and local businesses rely and support this amenity financially.

Sure it would be great to create a recreation center for youth. However they already have a sports complex, access to the arenas, walking trails and camping facilities for their families. The 4H organization does a fine job of connecting our youth to nature and the Pony and Rodeo Clubs are a perfect venue for youth.

However the larger issue here is not about the Horse Palace versus a recreation center but the vision that our elected board is choosing to take. There is no concern for the costs and/or raising our fees even higher each year. Nor do they acknowledge the wide disparity in wages in our community.

