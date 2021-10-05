Letter: How far will health protections go?

Editor:
I’m tired of going into Albertsons or Roy’s and seeing overweight, obese people strolling through the isles. Lack of exercise and poor diets contribute to heart disease, diabetes and a host of other ailments that are a national epidemic. Heart disease alone kills 649,000 people a year in America -- far more than covid which has killed 703,000 people in over a year and a half.
I am now proposing an exercise mandate whereby overweight people are required to walk on a treadmill for half an hour prior to entering Albertsons. I was under the mistaken impression that this would be a violation of their rights in America but evidently not, as societal health takes precedence over individual rights.
People who choose to not wear mask are heroes, while people who choose not to manage their weight are victims. Why? Because people who choose not to wear mask are risking their lives to establish herd immunity where people who don’t manage their health are putting us all at risk by becoming repositories for diseases like the coronavirus.
Vaccines are good, too. What a wonderful world where we can all attack the problem of our own free will by vaccinating or by being a hero and not vaccinating and not wearing a mask. I also support your right to wear a mask if you feel you want to, even though it doesn’t really help in the uphill battle to establish herd immunity. It’s all good.
Unfortunately there are evil people in the world that are creating hell on earth and turning us against each other by mask and vaccine mandates. It’s a slippery slope. Next year with a normal flu season 20-60 thousand people will die. They will die because Johnny went to school and didn’t wear a mask and passed it on to grandma or Kayla who didn’t have a flu shot, went shopping and passed it on to a neighbor who was overweight and at risk.
Are people's lives who die from the flu less valuable than those who die from covid? Is this the kind of world we want to live in? How’s about a little love and tolerance for the unvaccinated and unmasked. Oh, and how’s about a little respect for those who choose to vaccinate and wear a mask.
Finally, I expect to see those treadmills at Albertsons where we have the opportunity to save 18 million lives a year worldwide from heart disease alone, which is 13 million more than if we completely eliminate covid.
Kem Kough
Wells