Letter: How far will health protections go?

I’m tired of going into Albertsons or Roy’s and seeing overweight, obese people strolling through the isles. Lack of exercise and poor diets contribute to heart disease, diabetes and a host of other ailments that are a national epidemic. Heart disease alone kills 649,000 people a year in America -- far more than covid which has killed 703,000 people in over a year and a half.

I am now proposing an exercise mandate whereby overweight people are required to walk on a treadmill for half an hour prior to entering Albertsons. I was under the mistaken impression that this would be a violation of their rights in America but evidently not, as societal health takes precedence over individual rights.

People who choose to not wear mask are heroes, while people who choose not to manage their weight are victims. Why? Because people who choose not to wear mask are risking their lives to establish herd immunity where people who don’t manage their health are putting us all at risk by becoming repositories for diseases like the coronavirus.