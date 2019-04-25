How Republicans can win in Nevada
Editor:
I am writing in response to the string of letters to the editor regarding the Republican shortfalls in Nevada elections.
First, I would like to point out that there were 976,320 ballots cast per the Secretary of State’s statistics. The breakdown in votes cast was 388,495 of Democrats (40% of total) and 363,008 of Republicans (37% of total). This is where it gets interesting, 224,650 ballots cast were from “other” parties (23% of total).
Now this points to a relatively small gap between Republicans and Democrats casting votes. Just shy of a 25,000 vote difference. This is a telling statistic. Especially, when considering the number of “other” party ballots easily make up the difference in winning an election. Particularly, when one considers that most of the Democrats that won in these elections won by not having a majority of the votes (less than 50%), and in most circumstances won by less than 1% of the vote. A statistically insignificant total. Thus, to retain Republican controlled constitutional officers, Republicans must court the “other” parties.
Second, if we look at the 2014 election almost all Republicans in statewide election, that ran, won. For example, in the Governor’s election Sandoval won by a 70.58% to 23.88% margin. This is a rout, and points to a moderate Republican winning handedly in Nevada. Just to point out, he also carried Clark County! Yes, he may be a “RINO,” but at the end of the day ensured 2nd Amendment Rights, brought new businesses and industries into the state, and helped lead the state out of the great recession.
Similarly, nearly all the down ballot elections (Lieutenant Gov. 59.47% of vote, Sec. of State 50.40% of vote, State Treasurer 51.45% of vote, and State Controller 52.53% of vote) won with a majority of the statewide vote! In fact, the only Republican that did not win the majority of the state was Adam Laxalt at 46.20% for Attorney General compared to Ross Miller at 45.32%. This points to the fact that in a statewide election Adam Laxalt was a weak contender for Governor.
The point is this: Republicans can win elections if they court the “other” parties. The key for Republicans to win in the future is to carry Clark County. That means that Republican candidates can no longer only have appeal to their own party.
Former Governor Sandoval has shown the way forward, and now is the time to shift to that singular focus. Instead of alienating Clark County we must find common ground to ensure that Republicans win future elections.
Gratton Miller
Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.