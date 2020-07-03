Letter: How will governor help the jobless?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Our society today needs to really stop and think about their actions in general. How one single walk to the park could result in yourself becoming ill or coming into contact with someone who does not want to wear a mask.

This is definitely a time in history where I can honestly say at this point that I don't know how I will continue to live in a world that has no respect to their community. I agree with Governor Sisolak that we all need to do our part so we do not risk that chance of ending up like New York or worse Brazil.

On the note about Governor Sisolak, you sir have not done your job to help your fellow Nevadans. I am born and raised in Nevada and Elko is home. Unable to land a teaching job back with Elko County School District, after 19 years of teaching, I had to settle on being a substitute teacher. Because the school district does not offer their substitutes benefits, I do not qualify for unemployment. So, I have had no paycheck since March, and even then it was for a very short time.

The stimulus lasted until mid June, now things are being disconnected and I will be further in debt. How do you Governor Sisolak tend to help those who are being affected?

Michelle Blake

Elko

