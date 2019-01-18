Try 1 month for 99¢
Editor:

I loved the diatribe against another predator species, in this case wolves. [The Savage Killing Ability of Wolves]

Not only have humans killed millions of their own species but there are more than 7.6 billion of us, compared to a few thousand wolves. Plus, we have destroyed uncountable numbers of other wildlife species -- the 6th extinction in progress -- and hardly notice it. We’ve killed men, women and children in their own homes (speaking of massacres) on every continent, people who did nothing to us, and we are superior to wolves?

Wolves have been in North America since at least the Pleistocene, and they were here when the Europeans arrived, but not for long. We’ve nearly exterminated them, but it’s those pesky last few that are driving some people crazy.

The native fauna that was their original prey has been mostly replaced with livestock, so it’s hardly surprising that they are eating it. Actually, I like a good lamb chop myself but I’d rather leave them to the wolves.

Karen Klitz

Jackpot

