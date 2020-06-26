Letter: I am proud of the residents of Carlin

I am proud of the residents of Carlin who have taken the time to complete the census. Carlin’s response rate has tripled since the beginning of June and is now at 37%! This deserves some recognition! Way-to-go, Carlin! Yet, there is still work to be done. More than half of Carlin still needs to be counted and I am hopeful our rural community can change this.
The census, which is required by the United States Constitution since 1790, will determine representation and funding for our community for the next ten years. It is vital that everyone is counted. For every person who is counted, Nevada can receive $20,000 over the next decade to help us be healthy, safe and educated. So many of us in Carlin depend on programs who use census data to inform their decisions. Some examples include Water and Waste Disposal systems for rural communities, health care, childcare, and nutrition services for senior citizens.
As of now, the United States Census Bureau has launched their Update Leave operation in Elko County. Many Elko County residents will start receiving hand-delivered Census forms to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home, or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified, beginning in May and continuing through July, maybe even August. This process helps ensure all Nevadans especially in Elko County and rural areas alike not only have the information, but the tools to be counted. Be on the lookout for those forms!
The census is important, safe and easy. If you have not already done so, please complete it. Go online to census.nv.gov, call (844) 330-2020, or mail in your paper form. Rural Nevada matters. The future of Carlin is counting on us!
Madison Mahon
Carlin City Manager
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!