Letter: I am proud of the residents of Carlin

I am proud of the residents of Carlin who have taken the time to complete the census. Carlin’s response rate has tripled since the beginning of June and is now at 37%! This deserves some recognition! Way-to-go, Carlin! Yet, there is still work to be done. More than half of Carlin still needs to be counted and I am hopeful our rural community can change this.

The census, which is required by the United States Constitution since 1790, will determine representation and funding for our community for the next ten years. It is vital that everyone is counted. For every person who is counted, Nevada can receive $20,000 over the next decade to help us be healthy, safe and educated. So many of us in Carlin depend on programs who use census data to inform their decisions. Some examples include Water and Waste Disposal systems for rural communities, health care, childcare, and nutrition services for senior citizens.