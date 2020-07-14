Letter: I wear a mask for you
0 comments

Letter: I wear a mask for you

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

You might know me. I am an essential GROCERY store worker. I have been working tirelessly to make sure the shelves are stocked with what you and your family need to survive.

I have been working since the pandemic began and for months, wearing a mask.

Maybe, you do not want to follow the laws set forth by our Governor, but it is much more than that.... I have a family that I go home to every night.

So for everyone of you that does NOT wear a mask in my store. It is appalling. I wear one for YOU.

And, for each and everyone of you that wear your mask, thank you, I am indebted.

Please do the right thing for me, for humanity....

Signed,

An Essential Grocery Store Worker

0 comments
2
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News