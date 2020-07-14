Letter: I wear a mask for you

You might know me. I am an essential GROCERY store worker. I have been working tirelessly to make sure the shelves are stocked with what you and your family need to survive.
I have been working since the pandemic began and for months, wearing a mask.
Maybe, you do not want to follow the laws set forth by our Governor, but it is much more than that.... I have a family that I go home to every night.
So for everyone of you that does NOT wear a mask in my store. It is appalling. I wear one for YOU.
And, for each and everyone of you that wear your mask, thank you, I am indebted.
Please do the right thing for me, for humanity....
Signed,
An Essential Grocery Store Worker
