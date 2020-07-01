Letter: I'm a conservative and I believe in liberty!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I think people in the Elko area have taken their liberty to the extreme. As I have gone into businesses around the Elko area I find that there are few people who adhere to our Governor’s directive about wearing masks in public places. To me their only concern is their rights and not the well-being of the rest of society.

Even some businesses don’t require their employees to wear mask to set the example for others. National businesses in the area do require their employees to wear masks and they are showing consideration for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, of which I commend.

Consideration for others shows the right kind of attitude in such a self-centered society. It would be a right thing to do if we would start thinking of others instead of ourselves.

Richard Copeland

Spring Creek

