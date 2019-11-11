Letter: In appreciation of our veterans

Editor:

You chose to serve your country because you believe in America and the noble ideals this great nation was founded upon.

You chose to serve, because you know that freedom is never free, and that the price of liberty must be paid every generation.

You chose to serve, to stand up, to fight for, and defend, something greater than yourself, knowing you could lose life or limb.

Your service, sacrifice, and love of country honors every veteran that has served before you, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price, or come back damaged or broken.

You are American veterans; brothers and sisters; a family united by honor, selfless courage, and a profound love for our great country.

It was a privilege to serve this country, and it is an honor to be your brother.

Daniel Bergey

Winnemucca

