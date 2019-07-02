Editor:
John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail on the third of July, 1776, that yesterday was the most important day in this nation’s history. That the second of July ought to be a day “commemorated as the Day of Deliverance," one that should be celebrated with all forms of illumination.
Remember that on June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia introduced the fatal resolution in Congress calling for complete separation from England. A special committee was appointed to write a formal declaration and Thomas Jefferson prepared the initial draft. While studying the history of ancient Israel, he discovered that the Israelites had practiced the earliest and most efficient form of representative government. As long as they followed their fixed pattern of constitutional principles they flourished. When they drifted from it, disaster overtook them.
Jefferson spent days composing and revising his rough draft. On July 2, 1776, this declaration was adopted and on the evening of the 4th, Congress approved it.
We have come a long way from those special times in our history when righteousness seemed to prevail. It is sad to think that we have strayed from those principles that made this country great. | would hope that we could recharge those patriotic juices and rid ourselves of this cancerous garbage that has infected this hollowed land. The politicians who have fattened themselves at the public trough need to be tarred and feathered. They have sold their souls to Satan.
We have been given a chance with this new President that is not a politician but the hatred and evilness of many Americans still prevails because they want a One World Government. In my lifetime I have never seen the extremes of political wickedness so intense.
If Congress could get off their butts and pass a really positive bill for a change it would be to make the first Thursday in July ... Independence Day. Then it would be a huge holiday like Thanksgiving. And while they’re at it they should make the 4th Thursday of December Christmas … but then, these experts have got more important things to do. Like campaigning for the next election.
Geph Polish
Osino
