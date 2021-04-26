Letter: 'Indian' mascots are harmful, dehumanizing, outdated, and racist

‘Indian’ mascots dehumanizing, harmful and racist
Editor:
In regards to the article in the Elko Daily Free Press, “WATCH NOW: Elko Indians may survive effort to ban ‘racially discriminatory’ mascots”, dated March 11, 2021, I am writing to express my dismay with those who do not support AB88.
AB88 is a bill that prohibits racist and derogatory mascots, names, symbols, and images. The ethical and moral consequences of having a race-based mascot is demoralizing and causes harm to our children and future generations.
Research shows that Native students perform lower on tests, which further feeds the marginalization and stereotypes. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “Native students perform two to three grade levels below their white peers in reading and mathematics. They are 237 percent more likely to drop out of school and 207 percent more likely to be expelled than white students. For every 100 American Indian/Alaska Native kindergartners, only seven will earn a bachelor’s degree, compared to 34 of every 100 white kindergartners.
These statistics represent a snapshot of the current problem facing Native students. This negatively affects them socially, emotionally, and psychologically. “Indian” mascots demean and devalue Native American cultures and serve to reinforce a cultural class and the disempowerment of Native American people.
When schools adopt “Indian” mascots what message does the display of an “Indian” mascot bring? Are we teaching impressionable children to tolerate and perpetuate the stereotyping of a racial group? Are we promoting racism and intolerance of Indigenous/Native American and other minority students? Are Native American people really being honored or is it the white people who want the honor of surviving the ban of a racist and derogatory “Indian” mascot in the name of tradition and history? If so, this is a poor and obsolete educational policy.
If there is some sense of humanity, compassion, and respect left in this community for Native American people and people of color, I think you should support AB88. Our children struggle enough with the inequities of life, so why make it harder and dehumanizing?
Mary Gibson
Newe (Western Shoshone)