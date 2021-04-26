Letter: 'Indian' mascots are harmful, dehumanizing, outdated, and racist

When schools adopt “Indian” mascots what message does the display of an “Indian” mascot bring? Are we teaching impressionable children to tolerate and perpetuate the stereotyping of a racial group? Are we promoting racism and intolerance of Indigenous/Native American and other minority students? Are Native American people really being honored or is it the white people who want the honor of surviving the ban of a racist and derogatory “Indian” mascot in the name of tradition and history? If so, this is a poor and obsolete educational policy.