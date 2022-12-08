Letter: Instincts -- The desire to do the right thing

Editor:

From Webster we find instincts described as a natural (inborn) or acquired behavior that results in beneficial results.

We often fail to use them because like the proverbial quip: They are hiding in plain sight.

Unfortunately our inborn, and even worse yet, our acquired instincts have been so weakened that they fail to perform the purpose that our creator intended.

From the following, for 2023, pick you favorites or discover your own. At the least they will brighten your life … at the most their benefits are without limit.

1. Visit a convalescent. Leave with a goodbye touch or hug. Contact magnifies the power of the spoken word. You have gained a lasting friendship.

2. Become a volunteer. There are worldwide causes. You will benefit “your” small share of the world.

3. Children are flattered by being asked for help by an adult. Ask a child to help you pick up some sidewalk trash. You will each have made a friend and you have become a roll model.

4. Tell a funny story. A humorous anecdote will defeat gloom.

5. Organize an “appreciation” event for our first responders or care givers.

Jim Polkinghorne

Elko