Letter: Interested in a Racquet Sports Complex?

Editor:

My name is Rick Whittington. I am currently pursuing the development of an indoor racquet club for Elko.

Continuing after a professional background in racquet sports both playing and teaching nationally, I began my own management company in the Wellness and Athletic Club Industry. We successfully built, turned clubs around, lectured nationally for over 40 years across the country, and sold over $30 million of multi-purpose facilities.

Re-locating to Elko in 2021, I noticed that there were no indoor facilities for the general public to use. Also, after doing our due diligence, the overwhelming comments were how badly Elko needed another sport in town.

This year-round Racquet Sports Complex will start with an underswell of existing tennis and pickleball players. This project will meet multiple needs, demographics, and community possibilities. ERC will have four tennis courts (two indoor), and eight pickleball courts (four indoor). This will give the community the unique and expanded capacity to have year-round racquet sports activities.

The governance will have a Board of Directors specifically picked to be advocating assets to the project. The financial structure will be built around a 501 (c)(3). Donations will be solicited from philanthropic partnerships and individuals.

To comment on this project please fill out the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com//NL6X7LR.

Rick Whittington

Elko

