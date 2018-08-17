Editor:
In November, Nevadans will be considering the Energy Choice Bill “Prop 3”, which if it passes a second time will lead to an amendment to the Nevada Constitution mandating some form of electrical deregulation in 2023. Previous initiatives in this and other states failed and had to be withdrawn. This speaks volumes that deregulation does not guarantee lower electrical rates to consumers.
In the approximately 20 deregulated states as of August 2018 the average kilowatt hour price for electricity is 14.61 cents. In the 30 remaining regulated states the average price is 12.18 cents per kilowatt hour. In Nevada the mid-year price for electricity is approximately 11.08 cents reflecting a reduction of at least 24 percent below the deregulated average and 9 percent below the regulated national average. Once again, deregulation does not guarantee lower power rates to customers.
The costs associated to implementing an “Energy Choice” program such as phasing out an existing utility and rolling out a new Provider of Last Resort (POLR) and their associated infrastructure are unknown. Where is the guarantee that “Energy Choice“ will reduce costs to consumers?”
After a year of research by the Governor’s Select Committee on “Energy Choice” it is inconclusive that this program can be put in place reducing rates and that heavy implementation costs will not occur. All the issues associated with this program have not been addressed nor has it been substantiated that this will result in lower prices for Nevada rate payers.
Mike Hazard
Las Vegas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.