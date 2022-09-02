Letter: Is half of our country really fascists?

Editor:

According to our current president all of us who did not vote for him in the 2020 election are "Semi- Fascists." Other than voting for Trump, what else are we so guilty of that Biden would brand us as fascists? And what exactly is a fascist anyway?

Fascism is a form of government that maintains supreme power over everyone under its iron fist. It is led by a powerful leader who uses the military and state agencies to ensure there is no political opposition. Those who do resist are arrested and often not heard of again. This powerful leader also insists on and achieves complete cooperation from the media outlets; in fact, it's like he actually owns them. Freedom of religion and speech is not allowed, nor are their citizens allowed to assemble. There are always very stern repercussions for any who violate these and all other practices.

It is apparent that fascist regimes are the opposite of democratic republics that support individual rights, free speech, freedom of religion and freedom to assemble and to have honest elections. The best example of fascism is Germany under Hitler, and Italy under Mussolini. According to World 101 (Historical Context) "Fascist leaders typically claim to support everyone, but in reality their regimes often align with powerful business interests." Hey! Which of our two national parties does this sound like?

It appears that we cannot hold President Biden responsible for this false and hurtful characterization. As we all know he is in the ever advancing symptoms of senility. At 10:00 in the morning he couldn't recall what he had for breakfast. But I do harbor contempt for those evil and willful idiots hiding in the darkness that call 70 million Americans fascists simply because we exercised our right to vote for someone they can't stop fearing and hating.

November 2022 and 2024 cannot come soon enough! Meanwhile we must continue to fight these radical, behind the scenes extremists, as they attempt to destroy our Constitution and our great country.

Duane Hoem

Elko