Letter: Jetting off to climate conference

Editor:

Oh Gretta Thunberg, what a piece of work. Under what rock did they find her?

Wonder how much CO 2 and NOX emissions Obama's private jet put into the atmosphere between DC, Glasgow and back? Along with all the other private and government jets burning tens of thousands of gallons of fuel to Glasgow and back.

Couldn't they just had a (Green) virtual online ZOOM conference summit to avoid all that fuel consumption and jet engine emission discharge? Private and government jet travel along with security and event costs too? Another taxpayer sponsored junket.

There is a Ford, correction, electric vehicle in your future. Get ready to retrofit your home garage with a NEMA approved EV charging station, and .30+ cents per KWH charges.

For you Ari Zoni's, get out your prayer rugs, place them in the direction of the Palo Verde Generating Station, bow down, and pray 3X's a day, now that Navajo Generating Station is demolished and your KWH rates are still currently under .50 cents per KWH.

David Murray

Reno

