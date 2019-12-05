Letter: 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival winners
Letter: 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival winners

Letters mailbox

Editor:

Congratulations to ALL and a BIG THANK YOU from Maggie Club to the donors of the prizes for the 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival:

Jake Oros – $1,000 Cash

John Wright – Camp Chef 2 burner camp stove donated by American Ag Credit and Camp Chef griddle accessory donated by Tom and Kelly Barnes

Randy Munger – $300 golf putter donated by Ruby View Golf Course & RTIC cooler from Maggie Club

Donna Seener – Fire pit donated by IFA

Brad Martin – leather headstall made by Terri Stillwaugh and homemade cinch made by Cindi Nash

Dave Roberts – gift card donated by Machi’s and $100 gift certificate donated by Alex Peters of Halo Salon

Jeni Kerns – Scentsy gift basket donated by Lacie Tervort and gift card donated by Toki Onas

Jessica Scott – Star dry bag full of goodies and $50 Gift certificate donated by The Star

Micki Brady – canvas print donated by Jennifer Whiteley

Kristi Cornejo – Photo session and Snap-on screwdriver set donated by Gayla and Dustin Rockwell

Jan Petersen – the Jiggs homemade basket door prize

Brooke Merkley – the guessing game prize

Maggie Club would also like to thank Khoury’s Market, Bonanza Produce and Remington Construction for contributing toward the carnival. We appreciate EVERYONE’S support for this annual event! We couldn’t do this without everyone’s help!

Maggie Club

