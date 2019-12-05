Letter: 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival winners

Editor:

Congratulations to ALL and a BIG THANK YOU from Maggie Club to the donors of the prizes for the 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival:

Jake Oros – $1,000 Cash

John Wright – Camp Chef 2 burner camp stove donated by American Ag Credit and Camp Chef griddle accessory donated by Tom and Kelly Barnes

Randy Munger – $300 golf putter donated by Ruby View Golf Course & RTIC cooler from Maggie Club

Donna Seener – Fire pit donated by IFA

Brad Martin – leather headstall made by Terri Stillwaugh and homemade cinch made by Cindi Nash

Dave Roberts – gift card donated by Machi’s and $100 gift certificate donated by Alex Peters of Halo Salon

Jeni Kerns – Scentsy gift basket donated by Lacie Tervort and gift card donated by Toki Onas

Jessica Scott – Star dry bag full of goodies and $50 Gift certificate donated by The Star

Micki Brady – canvas print donated by Jennifer Whiteley

Kristi Cornejo – Photo session and Snap-on screwdriver set donated by Gayla and Dustin Rockwell