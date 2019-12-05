Letter: 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival winners

Editor:
Congratulations to ALL and a BIG THANK YOU from Maggie Club to the donors of the prizes for the 2019 Jiggs Turkey Carnival:
Jake Oros – $1,000 Cash
John Wright – Camp Chef 2 burner camp stove donated by American Ag Credit and Camp Chef griddle accessory donated by Tom and Kelly Barnes
Randy Munger – $300 golf putter donated by Ruby View Golf Course & RTIC cooler from Maggie Club
Donna Seener – Fire pit donated by IFA
Brad Martin – leather headstall made by Terri Stillwaugh and homemade cinch made by Cindi Nash
You have free articles remaining.
Dave Roberts – gift card donated by Machi’s and $100 gift certificate donated by Alex Peters of Halo Salon
Jeni Kerns – Scentsy gift basket donated by Lacie Tervort and gift card donated by Toki Onas
Jessica Scott – Star dry bag full of goodies and $50 Gift certificate donated by The Star
Micki Brady – canvas print donated by Jennifer Whiteley
Kristi Cornejo – Photo session and Snap-on screwdriver set donated by Gayla and Dustin Rockwell
Jan Petersen – the Jiggs homemade basket door prize
Brooke Merkley – the guessing game prize
Maggie Club would also like to thank Khoury’s Market, Bonanza Produce and Remington Construction for contributing toward the carnival. We appreciate EVERYONE’S support for this annual event! We couldn’t do this without everyone’s help!
Maggie Club