Letter: Joe is finishing the job

Barack, there are 74 million of us and increasing numbers of dissatisfied Democrats that are fed up with Joe's continual move to the extreme left. We are sick and tired of his Marxist actions. As you likely know we are busy planning for elections in 2022 and 2024. At that time the real job our nation requires will be handled by competent statesmen. The socialists and so-called progressive politicians will be tossed out, forcing them to start looking for a "real job". But I'm sure that in January 2025 none of them will qualify for the Keystone Pipeline jobs when our new president will restart construction. In fact, I suspect the only job they will qualify for is a community organizer. But maybe that will work for a few, after all, it worked for you Barack! You certainly had no other qualifications.