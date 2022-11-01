Letter: Join petition to save ballparks

Editor:

We are writing this letter to express our opposition to the location of the proposed Events Center that Mayor Reece Keener and the Elko City Council and Rusty Bahr and the Boys and Girls' Club are planning in the heart of our city parks. In order to build this events center, well-established green spaces and fields will be destroyed.

The number of programs that would be disrupted through lack of game and/or practice space is difficult to quantify. But the existing baseball fields host a large number of Elko Junior Football League practices (and games for the youngest kids) during the fall season. In the spring, of course, they are utilized almost nonstop for baseball games and practice. The baseball fields have also been home to the Elko High School baseball teams for nearly 70 years. These facilities are established, well-equipped, and paid for. It seems illogical and wasteful to demolish such facilities, especially when we currently have a shortage of such spaces.

Why not build the proposed facilities in a different place? A location with more space would allow for better access and more parking, more space for livestock accommodations and opportunities for future expansion without destroying the facilities that thousands of community members associate with wonderful memories of their youth and their children -- places that were built specifically so that our youth would have a place to play, free of charge and available at all times.

Please join us in demanding that the City Council place this important issue — destroying existing fields and green spaces for an events center — on the ballot. Let the citizens of the City of Elko decide if the purpose of our public parks should be changed. Please contact us at savethefieldselko@gmail.com if you would like to sign our petition requesting that our elected officials place a moratorium on this project until this question can be answered by those who truly own these parks -- the people of the City of Elko.

We believe in and fully support efforts to build more infrastructure for youth activities and family leisure in our community. Increased opportunities, especially for our children, are always a good thing. Let us work together as a community to find a more appropriate location for this project and leave existing facilities and green spaces in place for all to enjoy.

Moyal Kump and Family