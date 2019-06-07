{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Just Desserts a success

Editor:

Thank you, Elko!

Once again, community members, businesses and volunteers stepped forward to help with the Friends of the Elko County Library’s annual Just Desserts fundraiser. It is because of their support that the Friends were able to give the Library $10,000 towards the Northeastern Nevada Regional Bookmobile. Thank you Elko!

Laura Oki, president

Friends of the Elko County Library

