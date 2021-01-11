Letter: Justice for all?

Editor:

Are protests only peaceful if they include arson, looting and destruction of private property like the “peaceful” protests of last summer?

Why was Occupy Wall Street an example of freedom of expression and Occupy the Capitol an “insurrection?”

An unarmed protester is shot and killed by police. Why is there no tearful interview with her devastated family?

No pressure for the release of police body cam videos,

No clamor for firing the officer, no demands for murder charges,

No tweets from activists charging police brutality,

No outcry for defunding the police,

No insistence that the National Guard be sent home,

No plea for non-lethal methods of crowd control,

No call for justice for the killing of yet another unarmed protester.

Why? Is it because the woman was from San Diego? Is it because she was a veteran who served in the United States Air Force for 12 years?

Or is it simply because she was white?