Letter: Keep Judge Porter on the bench

This race is about the judiciary -- it is not a place for left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican, established vs. new. Nancy Porter chose to dedicate herself to service in this amazing community and has shown her skill, fairness and deep legal knowledge time and time again.

In my 25 years of practice, I have come home to Elko to stand in her courtroom both as counsel and as party to a lawsuit. She runs a tight ship, is accountable for her calendar and applies the law without personal bias. She recognizes when parties can and should leave the courtroom and work it out -- and when they need the rule of law applied from the bench.