Letter: Keep Judge Porter on the bench

Editor:
Regarding Judge Porter:
This race is about the judiciary -- it is not a place for left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican, established vs. new. Nancy Porter chose to dedicate herself to service in this amazing community and has shown her skill, fairness and deep legal knowledge time and time again.
In my 25 years of practice, I have come home to Elko to stand in her courtroom both as counsel and as party to a lawsuit. She runs a tight ship, is accountable for her calendar and applies the law without personal bias. She recognizes when parties can and should leave the courtroom and work it out -- and when they need the rule of law applied from the bench.
Elko -- don't let the rest of this messy political year cloud your judgment about what is working and deserves to remain. Endorse and retain Judge Nancy.
Ann Rosevear, J.D.
Reno
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!