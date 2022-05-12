 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keep printing criminal records

Letters mailbox

Editor:

I would like to thank you when you run a story about a habitual criminal that has been arrested many times, over and over. And a list of their times arrested and released and the judges that released them over the mouths and years with a pat on their head and say you be good now.

It helps all to vote for a judge that will make it better for law enforcement. Instead of giving them a pass until they do something that really hurts the families and community in a way that can't be justified.

Weak judges, happy criminals!

Ron Brown

Elko

