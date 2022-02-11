Letter: Khoury’s did it again

Editor:

Thank you Khoury’s for once again sponsoring a wonderful 14th annual Winterfest with fireworks that was held at Khoury’s on Dec. 18, 2021. Khoury’s has been a huge part of the Elko County community for 40-plus years and is an avid supporter of various groups throughout our community.

The Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department was presented a check from Khoury’s for $1,500. Another $1,500 was presented to Spring Creek High School Future Business Leaders of America.

Khoury’s provided all the products for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department who sold hot dogs and chili and for SCHS Future Business Leaders of America who sold coffee and hot chocolate. There was also free face painting.

Without partnering with businesses like Khoury’s, we would not be able to do the activities that we do. Thank you Khourys.

Tiffany M. Williams

Spring Creek High School

Business Teacher

FBLA Adviser

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0