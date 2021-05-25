Letter: Kids driving ATVs in Spring Creek

This is for those parents who let their 10-15 year olds drive their side-bys unsupervised. A little girl maybe 11-12 was right on my butt on Greencrest at 40 mph. I tapped my brakes and she almost went over embankment. Mind you, there was a younger girl with her ... if I would of hit my brakes she totally would of wrecked, and I will next time. They don’t belong behind the wheel of an unlicensed vehicle let alone they're too young. And if anything, the parent isn’t a very good driving instructor!