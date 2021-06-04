Letter: Lack of accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing Nevadans

Editor:

The Nevada Commission for Persons who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing is writing to you and other news media outlets across the state on behalf of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing citizens of Nevada. As a Governor-appointed advisory body the Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of accessibility for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Nevadans during public broadcast. The Commission continues to receive numerous complaints regarding the lack of visibility of interpreters during press briefings by the Governor and/or inadequate use of closed captioning services.

Many complaints have mentioned that interpreters are not within camera view, or that captions are not provided on screen. Unfortunately, this has perpetuated a barrier that denies the target population from having access to vital public safety information. Ultimately, by not providing adequate accommodations this is a direct violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and places Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals at a disadvantage when attempting to stay informed by denying them suitable access to important information.