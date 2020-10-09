Letter: Latinos for Biden

Editor:

As a Latina, Hispanic Heritage Month is important to me. It honors the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans and celebrates our rich heritage. In the U.S., Latinos have accounted for more than half of the total population growth since 2010. Unfortunately, Latino voter turnout has not matched this population growth.

One reason is that political campaigns seldom target the Latino community and focus their efforts on more “likely” voters; this creates a perpetual cycle that limits the Latino voice. This has to stop now! Now, in 2020, there has never been a point in history where the stakes are more important for the Latino community.

Now is the time to increase Latino voter turnout, especially amongst young voters. We have the lowest median age across all races and ethnicities, and it’s estimated that 32 million of us are eligible to vote this year: we are the largest minority voting bloc in 2020.