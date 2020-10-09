Letter: Latinos for Biden

Editor:
As a Latina, Hispanic Heritage Month is important to me. It honors the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans and celebrates our rich heritage. In the U.S., Latinos have accounted for more than half of the total population growth since 2010. Unfortunately, Latino voter turnout has not matched this population growth.
One reason is that political campaigns seldom target the Latino community and focus their efforts on more “likely” voters; this creates a perpetual cycle that limits the Latino voice. This has to stop now! Now, in 2020, there has never been a point in history where the stakes are more important for the Latino community.
Now is the time to increase Latino voter turnout, especially amongst young voters. We have the lowest median age across all races and ethnicities, and it’s estimated that 32 million of us are eligible to vote this year: we are the largest minority voting bloc in 2020.
I know that I can’t sit and wait, and that’s why I decided to work as an organizer with NextGen Nevada in helping to mobilize young voters to show up and vote for Joe Biden. Unlike Trump, Joe Biden has shown a genuine interest in helping our community in resolving issues by introducing immigration reform and allowing fair and humane treatment for those seeking asylum instead of putting children in cages, tearing families apart, and terrorizing our neighborhoods. I am doing my part in organizing on behalf of the community and to serve as a voice for those whose voices have been silent for so long.
We have the power in our hands to win the election. We have to show it by going voting on November 3rd and having our voices heard. It is the least we can do for ourselves, for our families, and for our community.
Laura Becerra
Las Vegas
