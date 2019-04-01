{{featured_button_text}}
Editor:

As a concerned citizen, I’m writing about the gun laws your legislators are trying to pass that will affect the 2nd Amendment rights of ALL citizens!

Please call your legislators about this so you will continue to have your freedom to bear arms!

Thank you.

Pat Thompson

Geismar, Louisiana

