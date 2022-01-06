Letter: Laxalt not the only GOP option for Senate

Editor:

In light of the recent op-ed supporting Adam Laxalt's Senate candidacy, I wanted to write to let people know that he is not the only option for Republicans on the ballot this spring.

Retired Army Captain Sam Brown of Reno is a wounded warfighter and servant-leader with strong conservative principles. He is forward-thinking, with clear ideas on how to help restore commonsense, conservative leadership for Nevada in Washington, D.C., without any of the political baggage of the past few years.

Please learn more about him and consider registering Republican, if you haven't already, and giving him your vote on 14 June.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

