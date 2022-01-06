 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Laxalt not the only GOP option for Senate

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

In light of the recent op-ed supporting Adam Laxalt's Senate candidacy, I wanted to write to let people know that he is not the only option for Republicans on the ballot this spring.

Retired Army Captain Sam Brown of Reno is a wounded warfighter and servant-leader with strong conservative principles. He is forward-thinking, with clear ideas on how to help restore commonsense, conservative leadership for Nevada in Washington, D.C., without any of the political baggage of the past few years.

Please learn more about him and consider registering Republican, if you haven't already, and giving him your vote on 14 June.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News