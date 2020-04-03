Letter: Leave homeless alone during crisis
Letter: Leave homeless alone during crisis

Letters mailbox

Editor:

I am a 58-year-old homeless lady that has lived on the streets of Las Vegas for the past year and a half. And nothing has changed, the homeless have to move their camp ever 3 or 4 days. I am not complaining one bit, but I would like to make a suggestion, to leave the homeless alone during this crisis.

It will serve several purposes, first one, it will let the homeless be in their tents and off the streets, and it will give the people the opportunity to be focused on the more important issues. Thanks for the time.

Donna Perryman

Las Vegas

