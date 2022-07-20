Letter: Legal challenge sullies GOP

Joey Gilbert’s efforts to overturn the outcome of the Republican gubernatorial primary election is damaging the Republican Party. Despite what he may or may not believe occurred, his quixotic quest to reverse the result is dragging the reputation of the GOP through the proverbial mud of conspiracy theory that the average voter finds ridiculous at best, dangerous at worst.

If we, as Republicans, are going to see the expected “red wave” through to fruition, we need to abandon this kind of self-defeating initiative and go about the far more meaningful work of explaining to voters what our candidates will actually do to improve their lives. Joe Lombardo wasn’t my candidate in the primary but it’s time to unite behind him in order to defeat Steve Sisolak.