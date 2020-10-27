Letter: Lessons from Judge (Mom) Porter

Editor:

I am District Judge Nancy Porter’s oldest son and I write to support her re-election. I am a direct witness to her expertise as both a lawyer and a district judge. I graduated from the University of Nevada in Reno and I am now in my final year of law school at the University of Idaho. The woman I call Mom first inspired me to go to law school when she told me that the legal profession is one where you learn something new every day. Through recent work as a legal intern, I realized many of the most profound lessons in my legal education have come from her.

Judge Porter taught me that the law is serious; that doing justice and protecting the rights of victims is equally important as protecting the rights of the accused. As both a lawyer and a district judge, I have seen her work late into the night, on weekends, and on holidays to ensure that cases were being handled with utmost care. In fact, she works harder than anyone I have ever known. She has sacrificed plenty of family and “free” time in order to make sure every case in her court gets all of the attention it deserves.