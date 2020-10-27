Letter: Lessons from Judge (Mom) Porter

Editor:
I am District Judge Nancy Porter’s oldest son and I write to support her re-election. I am a direct witness to her expertise as both a lawyer and a district judge. I graduated from the University of Nevada in Reno and I am now in my final year of law school at the University of Idaho. The woman I call Mom first inspired me to go to law school when she told me that the legal profession is one where you learn something new every day. Through recent work as a legal intern, I realized many of the most profound lessons in my legal education have come from her.
Judge Porter taught me that the law is serious; that doing justice and protecting the rights of victims is equally important as protecting the rights of the accused. As both a lawyer and a district judge, I have seen her work late into the night, on weekends, and on holidays to ensure that cases were being handled with utmost care. In fact, she works harder than anyone I have ever known. She has sacrificed plenty of family and “free” time in order to make sure every case in her court gets all of the attention it deserves.
My mother taught me the importance of hard work, preparation, and dedication required to make sure that every case is handled fairly and properly. By watching her work with adoptions and handling cases as both a lawyer and a judge, she taught me the importance of protecting and advocating for children.
The bottom line is that Judge Porter has over thirty years of legal experience, has a deep understanding and appreciation of the law, and cares deeply about the safety of the Elko and the rights of its citizens. We all deserve a judge who is committed to her work and her community, who understands the law, and who is independent of political forces. That person is Judge Nancy Porter.
Michael Hanley
Moscow, Idaho
