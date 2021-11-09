Letter: Let the unvaccinated work

Editor:

Old people are vectors for the coronavirus, especially those in poor health. Some people have not taken care of themselves and have abused their bodies and are now paying the price. Others have tried their best to maintain their health and are still in poor health and others are just, well, old.

The beauty of this is that we don’t have to sort any of this out we just treat our elderly with dignity and respect.

Overweight people have a host of health-related issues such as an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes which greatly increase the risk of dying from covid. Some people are obese because they haven’t taken care of themselves with diet and exercise and others are overweight because of genetics and factors beyond their control. Again we don’t have to worry about this because we treat overweight people with dignity and respect even though they contribute to the pandemic.

Some people believe in the covid vaccine and others do not. We treat vaccinated individuals and non-vaccinated individuals with equal respect. We do not discriminate and treat the non-vaccinated as non-citizens without the right to work as the Nazis did to the Jews with the Nuremberg Laws. Article 4 Section 2 "Jewish government officials will retire as of December 31 1935."

We don’t withhold the right of someone to work in America because they are unvaccinated. We will not fall into the same trap of hatred that the Nazis fell into following WWI. No one can describe the hell that Germany experienced with the Versailles Treaty following the war when Germans were starving because of austere reparations but that did not give them the right to do what they did as they allowed their pain and suffering to turn to hate.

No one can adequately describe the hell that America has gone through in the last year and a half. The fear and pain from the first year has gradually morphed into hatred and mistrust but that is no reason to legitimize the actions we are taking against the unvaccinated.

We don’t have time machines to go back in time and tell the Germans to stop going in the direction they were going but we do have the ability now to say stop hiding your hatred behind a veil of morality and let the unvaccinated work.

Kem Kough

Wells

