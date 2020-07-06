× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letter: Let’s get Nevada’s unemployed hired back first

Everywhere in America, the pandemic lockdown has put people out of work, but nowhere has been hit like Nevada.

Our tourism and entertainment industries rely on American confidence and American mobility, the two things hit hardest by the virus. The result is the highest unemployment in the country here in Nevada, peaking in April at an almost unimaginable 30.1 percent.

Thankfully, the Nevada job market is recovering. A great rehiring is underway with initial and continuing jobless claims on a continuous downward trajectory. The state unemployment rate fell nearly five points in May to 25.3 percent.

In a time like this, with hundreds of thousands of Nevadans recently out of work and desperately trying to get back into the job market, it would be downright immoral to allow companies to continue to offer thousands of positions to temporary foreign workers. State governments, however, are powerless to do anything to regulate the existing system which was designed 30 years ago to allow companies to more easily supplement the supply of hard-to-find skills in good economic times.