Letter: Let's show appreciation for local officers

Editor:

Elko, like MANY towns across this country, has had protests that actually WERE peaceful. No buildings were burned, no windows smashed, no looting and NO blood spilled.

I know we aren't the only ones who believe in law and order. Right now we have law officers all across the country that have been damned and spit on. Those officers have been pelted with stones, bottles and bricks. Some have also been KILLED.

I can't help but ask, where is the outrage for those who've suffered, officers and citizens alike? We have officers here in Elko that I really appreciate as I'm sure most of us do .... can we get together as a town and show them our appreciation?

Everyone tried hard to show solidarity for the medical workers, for the store workers, truckers, meatpackers, gas stations but not law officers. Why not, they were and ARE essential.

For myself, I try to let them know whenever I see them working, but a COMMUNITY gesture would be nice. The whole town came together to try to provide our graduates with a ceremony. Let's do something together for our officers, city, county and the like.

Is there someone who has the chutzpah to spearhead this?