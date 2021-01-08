Letter: Letter-writer wrong about Electoral College

Reno writer wrong about Electoral College
Editor:
Christopher Canner’s (Reno) December 8, 2020 letter, states “the electoral college is extremely outdated and ineffective, and is one of the biggest threats to our democracy today.” Christopher incorrectly asserts the Electoral College’s purpose was for “qualified people” to make “important decisions on who would be elected” based upon his claim our Founders thought most citizens were “uneducated and ill informed.” If true, the Electoral College would fail because “uneducated and ill informed” masses would vote for their ignorant pals whom Electors would be compelled to support.
Instead the Electoral College brilliantly balances “popular sovereignty against the risk posed to the minority from majoritarian rule” (The Heritage Foundation). It offers equity for rural and urban citizens nationwide and encourages presidential candidates to seek support from a vast national cross section rather than just big cities.
Is it wise to replace the Electoral College with a system that allows New York, California and a few other highly populated areas to control the entire nation? That’s what any majority vote system would do. Combined populations of the six largest U.S. cities outnumber the next largest fourteen states. I will not sit idle and allow unwitting leftists that support majority vote schemes to trample us by silencing the voices of the rural communities I love!
New technologies providing “information at the touch of a button” do not make the Electoral College obsolete. It was not enacted to address fear of a supposedly uninformed citizenry. The technologies Christopher touts (Facebook, Twitter, Google, etcetera) exercise authoritarian control over materials they disseminate by suppressing or outright blocking conservative discourse under claims it’s bigoted, hateful, or inflammatory, while propagating progressive leftist disinformation!
Replacing the Electoral College would not “serve the American public fairly and effectively” as Christopher hopes. Instead, it would disenfranchise small communities and concentrate power and control in our largest cities. That’s what abolishing the Electoral College is all about!
Despite radical Democrats stealing the 2020 presidential election through massive ballot fraud which subverted the Electoral College system, “We the People” have only begun to fight (not riot)!
Maxine Summit
Elko