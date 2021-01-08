Letter: Letter-writer wrong about Electoral College

Reno writer wrong about Electoral College

Editor:

Christopher Canner’s (Reno) December 8, 2020 letter, states “the electoral college is extremely outdated and ineffective, and is one of the biggest threats to our democracy today.” Christopher incorrectly asserts the Electoral College’s purpose was for “qualified people” to make “important decisions on who would be elected” based upon his claim our Founders thought most citizens were “uneducated and ill informed.” If true, the Electoral College would fail because “uneducated and ill informed” masses would vote for their ignorant pals whom Electors would be compelled to support.

Instead the Electoral College brilliantly balances “popular sovereignty against the risk posed to the minority from majoritarian rule” (The Heritage Foundation). It offers equity for rural and urban citizens nationwide and encourages presidential candidates to seek support from a vast national cross section rather than just big cities.