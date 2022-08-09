Letter: Like angels, they are

Editor:

My husband often forgets he's 81 and tries stuff he did when he was 31.

Yesterday was one of those days. He tried to push a really bad used car we just acquired and while the car shot forward, good old Bob didn't.

He lost his balance and fell flat on the gravel. You know. "I've fallen and I can't get up."

Luckily I was standing in the kitchen watching him create this disaster. I ran out, checked him over and called 911.

I want to thank the dispatcher for putting up with my impatience for the first responders to get there and called her back just to see.

"They're on their way, Ma'am. Go get your husband a pillow and a blanket and maybe rocks will feel less uncomfortable."

I don't know her name, but she's terrific.

And, pretty soon a big yellow fire truck came down the road bringing two first responders.

They brought comfort and safety and experience. And, maybe most importantly, they hauled an old guy to his feet and helped him recover his dignity.

Thank you to the Spring Creek Fire Dept. and the two heroes they sent to my house yesterday.

When we think about it, my husband and I, we know they brought an old couple living in the desert a wonderful gift. The gift of knowing that no matter how isolated we may feel, we're not alone.

No, we're not alone. Two heroes are just a phone call away.

Thank a firefighter today. Thank a paramedic.

And, thank your lucky stars they'll come in their big yellow truck and save you when you need it.

Kate Alston

South Fork