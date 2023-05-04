Editor:

As a newcomer to Elko myself, not all us out-of-towners find your sidewalks unwelcoming! On the contrary, sidewalks were one of the things I mentioned to my family when asked how I was liking my new place.

They remind me of the sidewalks in my home town of Bend, Oregon, in the days before the wealthy people moved in and everything had to be brand-new. Today's Bend has a policy of "complete streets," which means they are hemmed in by immaculate sidewalks in all directions. You can't pull over on to the shoulder or feel the dirt beneath your feet.

I miss that feel of an ordinary town, and I can't help thinking the experience of Friday's traveler from Las Vegas reflects more of a big-city mindset.

For me, aging sidewalks make me feel like I belong. When everything is brand-new, I feel trapped by some planner's grandiose vision, more like a patron than a person simply free to live and grow with my town.

There's nothing wrong with repairs and renovation; it's nice for things to be new once in a while. But it's an oppressive dictum that insists everything has to be new all the time.

All this being said, I can see the writer's point about keeping up the sidewalks by the airport. That is, after all, the first thing newcomers to Elko will see, and for pedestrians their only access to town.

Stephen Green

Elko