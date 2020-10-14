Letter: Lithium mine commentary misleading

Lithium mine commentary misleading

Editor:

It’s troubling that Dr. John Scire uses climate change as an excuse to present misinformation about environmental organizations and their positions on lithium mining. His Oct. 6 commentary in the Elko Daily was misleading.

The Center for Biological Diversity, where I work, has attracted attention for our efforts to protect the rare wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from being driven to extinction by the proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County.

Contrary to Dr. Scire’s claims, our organization does not oppose lithium production and believes that lithium is a part of our renewable energy future. In fact, we do not categorically oppose mining for lithium at Rhyolite Ridge.

What we are categorically opposed to is extinction. We’re in the midst of a global extinction crisis. The biodiversity that sustains life on earth, including our own, is in freefall due to climate change and habitat destruction by humans. We oppose any mine — whether it’s for lithium, gold or vanadium — that accelerates the extinction crisis, as the current Rhyolite Ridge plan is poised to do.