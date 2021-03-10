Letter: Lithium mine won't help environment

Editor:
Governor Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature, this letter is prompted by John Scire’s March 2nd commentary urging you to expedite the licensing of lithium mines. I strongly disagree with John’s analysis, and ask you to instead divest from lithium mining.
John is correct that the president has declared intentions to move domestic vehicle production to 100% electric in response to climate change. However, this is incredibly short-sighted and irresponsible and will do virtually nothing to curb carbon emissions, as electric car production is completely reliant on the fossil fuel industry.
The Thacker Pass mine alone would burn 11,000 gallons of diesel every day for onsite operations. Double that for off-site operations. Carbon emissions are expected to be 150,000+ tons per year, equating to 2.3 tons of carbon for every ton of lithium produced. Hundreds of tons of sulfur (ironically a waste product from oil refineries) would be used daily in mine operations.
John’s assertion that mining will help save wildlife is similarly contrary to reality. Thacker Pass is an ecological hotbed, home to coyote, pygmy rabbit, and the nearly “threatened” sage grouse. Pronghorn and mule deer use the site as a migration corridor, while golden eagles, ferruginous hawks, and prairie falcons nest nearby. Sagebrush steppe habitat is already hemmed-in by agriculture. The claim that further disturbing these species will be helpful to them is either willfully ignorant or intentionally manipulative.
Furthermore, over 1.7 billion gallons of water will need to be extracted from an already over-allocated aquifer. The mine will unearth uranium and other dangerous substances that could easily leach into local groundwater. Water insecurity pose dire threats to Lahontan cutthroat trout, the King’s River pyrg, ranchers, and the people who call this place home.
As for the supposed economic benefits: How many of those jobs are guaranteed to the local population? How dangerous are the jobs? What are the risks of exposure to these chemical processes? Do the presence of jobs offset the pollution of sound, sight, smell, and land?
What right do we have to make these sacrifices in the name of tax revenues and temporary jobs?
Alex Eisenberg
Port Townsend, Washington