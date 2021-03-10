Letter: Lithium mine won't help environment

Editor:

Governor Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature, this letter is prompted by John Scire’s March 2nd commentary urging you to expedite the licensing of lithium mines. I strongly disagree with John’s analysis, and ask you to instead divest from lithium mining.

John is correct that the president has declared intentions to move domestic vehicle production to 100% electric in response to climate change. However, this is incredibly short-sighted and irresponsible and will do virtually nothing to curb carbon emissions, as electric car production is completely reliant on the fossil fuel industry.

The Thacker Pass mine alone would burn 11,000 gallons of diesel every day for onsite operations. Double that for off-site operations. Carbon emissions are expected to be 150,000+ tons per year, equating to 2.3 tons of carbon for every ton of lithium produced. Hundreds of tons of sulfur (ironically a waste product from oil refineries) would be used daily in mine operations.