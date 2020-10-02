 Skip to main content
Letter: Livestock Show was a welcome change
Letter: Livestock Show was a welcome change

Editor:

I commend and thank the Elko County Fair Board members and all volunteers that conducted the No Fair Livestock Show.

Congratulations to parents and their children for a job well done raising quality livestock.

The outdoor sale was very successful. The community certainly came forth and fully supported all sellers. A thank you to all of you as well.

The gathering of families and friends was a welcome change. The happy moods and light atmosphere were refreshing.

Positive endeavors can only bring more positivity.

Billie Sue Slagowski

Pine Valley

