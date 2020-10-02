Letter: Livestock Show was a welcome change

Editor:
I commend and thank the Elko County Fair Board members and all volunteers that conducted the No Fair Livestock Show.
Congratulations to parents and their children for a job well done raising quality livestock.
The outdoor sale was very successful. The community certainly came forth and fully supported all sellers. A thank you to all of you as well.
The gathering of families and friends was a welcome change. The happy moods and light atmosphere were refreshing.
Positive endeavors can only bring more positivity.
Billie Sue Slagowski
Pine Valley
