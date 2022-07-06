Letter: Living in a Constitutional Republic

Editor:

We are told we are a Democracy yet this is not true. As much as the media pushes the idea, we are actually not ruled by mob rule, majority rule or what is politically correct at any given time. What is the difference between Democracy and a Republic? The ideal of a democracy is universal equality. The ideal of a Constitutional Republic is individual liberty.

Robert Fletcher stated it well: “In a Democracy, the majority rules. If the majority decided they wanted your bike, they could take it. In a Republic, your bike is your property and you do not owe it to anyone. It cannot be taken against your will, by law. America is a Constitutional Republic. Therefore, the Constitution is the law by which we are supposed to be protected. In a Republic, the individual is protected FROM the majority, by Constitutional law. A Constitutional Republic is what we were given. It is up to us to keep it.”

So … where was Constitutional Law breached in the past two-plus years? Who has been operating as a Democracy/Dictatorship rather than a Constitutional Republic? Here are two easy ones to identify:

1. The CDC, WHO and governmental health agencies

2. The governments, corporations and the like of states and counties who mandated masks, tests and/or injections.

I would like to think the worst is behind us, but government corruption/abuse of power has a long history of escalating and the rule of law appears to be in a tailspin. Will we stand against the upcoming push for more restrictive gun laws, currency devaluation (aka inflation), manipulated food shortages, water concerns, freedom of speech restrictions, taxation without representation, the next pandemic, undermined law and order, and the shenanigans of the mainstream media that further divide us?

We are on the precipice of losing our country. We must confront the propaganda that divides us. Those of us who understand what is at stake will continue to seek out and spread the truth, even at the expense of friends, family and our reputations -- and we will trust that truth will triumph in the end.

Amy Nelson

Battle Mountain