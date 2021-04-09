 Skip to main content
Letter: Local shots for 16-18 age group?
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I have seen numerous articles saying that 16+ year-olds can get a covid shot in Elko. This may be true when the mobile vans show up but presently they are being denied shots due to lack of testing on the age group with the vaccine that is available locally.

Teens in Reno and Vegas can get shot but not in rural Nevada. Walmart says due to cost of storing the other vaccines they will not be acquiring the Johnson and Johnson nor the Phizer.

Maybe this needs to be clarified if it is true then maybe that is why so few are getting vaccinated locally.

Gerald Hosford

Elko

