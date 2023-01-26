Letter: Lombardo takes credit for past efforts

Editor:

Tesla confirmed that it is investing $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada for “high-volume” production of electric semi-trucks and be able to make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo during his State of the State address said he planned to join Elon Musk and other Tesla officials when they unveiled plans Tuesday to build “a brand-new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility.

One must remember though that it was the foresight, hard work, and leadership of former governors Brian Sandoval and Steve Sisolak that brought Tesla to Nevada.

It is actually an expansion of an existing operation, that was brought to Northern Nevada! This brings Tesla a step closer to reality of making 50,000 trucks in 2024 in North America.

So in reality, much thanks should go to the former governors Brian Sandoval and Steve Sisolak.

John Marchese

Henderson