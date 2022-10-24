 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Looking at the big picture

Letters mailbox

Editor:

There have been opinions and letters talking about how Catherine Cortez Masto supports veterans, women, and other specific causes. I am sure she’s a nice lady, and well intentioned. But on the big picture issues, she is aligned with and votes to support the radical Democrat policies of open borders, out of control spending, giving up our national sovereignty, and the Green New Deal.

It’s time to look beyond the end of our noses. It’s time to vote, not just for what politicians do for us locally or for our own little concerns, but what they will do to save our country. After all, if our national economy completely fails, if our freedoms are erased by the federal government, if we are turned over to the control of the World Health Organization, then our local issues and problems will seem minor.

I am voting for Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate. Let’s give America a chance.

Lee Hoffman

Elko

