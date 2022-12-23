 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Letter: Looking for photos from concert

Letters

Editor:

It's Christmas time and I'm hoping your readers might be able to help me out. On New Year's Eve 2019/2020 my husband Bryan and I went to an ABBA tribute concert at the Nugget in Reno. We shared a table with some lovely people who were from the mining community in your area, just visiting Reno for the holidays.

I remember that they took some photos with us. We did not have a camera. Sadly my husband died just a few months later so this would have been the last photo of him. If those people happen to read your paper I would appreciate having a copy of that photo.

Happy Christmas to all.

Lyn Riches

Sparks

(Note: Please contact editor@elkodaily.com if you have the photos.)

