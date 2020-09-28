Letter: Lost in the 'system'

Editor:

The forgotten children, lost in the Courts and the DCFS systems in Elko County, need to be recognized as valuable. The systems that handles cases for children in Elko County is broken. From intake at the law enforcement level, to DCFS involvement, to the DA’s office, through the Family and District Court process, the system does not work for the best interest of children.

When children’s cases take two to three years to work through the system, something is very wrong. Catching up Guardianship cases for the elderly is great. However, our children are the future’s precious gift. These children are being endlessly shuffled around in and out of these systems.

Maybe it’s lack of time, or that there is no effective tracking system making sure children get through the system in a timely way, but children deserve more. In this election, can these candidates explain how they would fix this system?

There are hundreds of people in this County facing the same problems. We cannot be afraid and silent forever. There should be a logical way to improve the system, so children’s rights are not violated, their lives are not put on hold for years, and so the system gets caught up and works efficiently for children.